Mortal Kombat 1 leak dismantles popular Sektor fan theory
A Mortal Kombat 1 leak supposedly disproves a Sektor theory that revolves around his seeming appearance in Sub-Zero’s ending.
(Note: Spoilers follow for Mortal Kombat 1’s story campaign.)
From the start of the MK1 story campaign, Grandmaster Sub-Zero’s Lin Kuei clan worked alongside Liu Kang. But when Shang Tsung offered the blue-clad ninja power beyond his wildest dreams, he opted to betray Liu Kang and his brothers.
His Tower story follows this same track, showing Sub-Zero freeing the Lin Kuei of outside influence. Spreading his own influence and capturing more territory requires an army, though, so he looks to the magic-powered soldiers Shang Tsung previously promised him.
It’s Sektor who advises the Grandmaster to abandon thoughts of sorcery and instead turn to science, hinting at a Cyber Lin Kuei future. While the Tower ending’s cinematic seemingly depicts Sektor building the cyborgs, details from a reliable leaker claim otherwise.
Mortal Kombat 1 leaker says Sektor isn’t in Sub-Zero’s ending
Sektor is never spotted in the campaign and only appears in MK1 as a Kameo fighter. But players assumed, because he’s mentioned during the scene, that Sektor is the one building Cyber Lin Kuei soldiers in Sub-Zero’s Tower ending.
As relayed by Twitter user Thethiny, trusted leaker Fate Unknown claims the builder in question isn’t Sektor at all. Apparently, it’s not Cyrax, either. It’s possible the goggles-wearing character shown serves as no more than some random Lin Kuei member doing Sub-Zero’s bidding.
Fate Unknown has yet to explain how they know who is and isn’t in the Tower ending sequence. But the theory is they’ve probably seen non-Kameo Sektor in Mortal Kombat 1 since datamined dialogue from the rumored story DLC has already made the rounds.
Still, as one person noted in the comments, “Feels strange to name-drop Sektor right when they show him, though.”
Should the leaker be proven right, it’ll be interesting to see what Sektor actually looks like in Liu Kang’s new universe.