Chucky and Invincible on Mortal Kombat 1 list for potential new Kameo fighters

According to Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat 1’s Year 2 Kameo fighters could include Chucky, Invincible, and a couple of oft-forgotten MK characters.

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games unveiled Kombat Pack 2 for MK1 during SDCC 2024, with a list of new playable characters: Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Conan the Barbarian, Ghostface, and T-1000.

However, neither the announcement nor the reveal trailer made any mention of which Kameo fighters would accompany these guest characters.

The game’s developers have a few thoughts in mind, so Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon put some of those ideas to a vote on Twitter/X.

Article continues after ad

Chucky and Invincible are two of the names that were thrown around in a design meeting. The team is also considering bringing back Kidd Thunder, Raiden’s nephew who appears in an MK2 Friendship, and Blanche, the old lady who participates in some MKX stage Brutalities.

There are clear fan favorites in response to Boon’s question. At the time of writing, Invincible leads the charge with 38 percent of the vote, while Chucky sits in second place at 33 percent.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blanche trails behind by a large margin with just 17 percent support and Kidd Thunder is further back, with only 10 percent of fans interested in seeing him show up on the Kameo fighters roster for Mortal Kombat 1.

Despite the X poll’s early results, Kidd Thunder has received more support on the Mortal Kombat subreddit. One person wrote in a Reddit thread, “People not voting for kidd thunder is a crime.”

But for many, Chucky seems the most compelling option, especially given the character’s recent revival in the acclaimed Syfy series.

Article continues after ad

Chucky would make for an interesting Ghostface Kameo, and getting the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, involved would make his MK debut all the more exciting. As one person in the Reddit comments put it, “Can you imagine Chucky s***-talking you the entire fight?”

While Mortal Kombat 1’s Year 2 Kameo fighters remain up in the air, the new DLC is imminent.

Article continues after ad

A story expansion called Khaos Reigns arrives on September 24. Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot will launch on the same day, though Ghostface, Conan, and T-1000 do not yet have release dates.