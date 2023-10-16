Mortal Kombat 1 players report “major input glitch” on PS5

MK1 players on PS5 have encountered a “major input glitch” impacting game modes like Practice and Tournament.

Mortal Kombat 1 has endured its fair share of issues since launching in September. In the weeks following its release, players slammed the game for arriving “blatantly unfinished.” The Switch port hit stores in a state of disarray, for example. A lack of content compared to MK11 hasn’t gone over well with fans, either.

Several frustrating glitches have also plagued the title, including a Player 1 advantage bug that disadvantaged P2 users online.

Article continues after ad

While developer NetherRealm pushes out patches to address these problems and more, users continue to stumble across new hiccups.

Article continues after ad

MK1 users find frustrating input glitch while playing on PS5

Over the weekend, content creator The Kompetitor noted input errors he found while playing Mortal Kombat 1’s Tournament and Practice modes.

On PS5, MK1’s ‘Throw’ and ‘Kameo’ inputs are assigned to L1 and R1, respectively. The Kompetitor has these two buttons flipped, so their Kameo character activates with L1 and throws are assigned to R1. As shown in the following video, the game refused to take these changes into account.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One user suggested that remapping controls during a game likely causes this issue. According to the original poster, however, they switched things around during Player Select.

Others added that they’ve experienced this exact same problem while participating in offline tournaments. “We had to reset the application,” noted one person.

Article continues after ad

Reddit users are reporting similar errors, with several people wondering why the combos they usually perform with muscle memory suddenly stop working at times. Reads one comment: “Ohhh… that’s why my f***ing combo keeps dropping at the exact same spot every time…”

Article continues after ad

And, apparently, the MK1 input glitch isn’t exclusive to PlayStation 5. A different Redditor claimed they’ve faced the same troubles on Xbox hardware. Hopefully, NetherRealm is able to solve this problem as quickly as the Player 1 advantage bug.