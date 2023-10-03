Mortal Kombat 1 first person mod lets players experience gruesome fatalities up close

Mortal Kombat 1 now has a first-person mod that allows players to get up close and personal with the gore of the franchise, showcasing just how brutal in-game fatalities can be through the lens of a different and more personal perspective.

The Mortal Kombat franchise has made a name for itself through its hyper-violent gameplay. Each character is equipped with a deadly fatality move that includes but is not limited to players ripping other characters in half from the head down.

While the third-person camera of the game has always allowed some semblance of distance between the player and the pain, a new mod for Mortal Kombat 1 allows players to take down opponents in the first person.

The mod was first shared on Twitter by Ermaccer. The creator of the early story mode version of the mod. In the Twitter post, Ermaccer includes footage of the first-person mode they have created for Mortal Kombat 1.

Alongside the brief Twitter clip, modder Ermaccer also created a much more extensive rundown of the mod on YouTube, showcasing an array of different fatalities and pain-inflicting moments.

While the mod may not be quite as polished as others, the attention to detail is already winning over fans. In particular, the way in which Johnny Cage can be seen holding up his phone and filming their Kameo as they deal massive damage to enemies.

As a result, Mortal Kombat 1 is now even more violent than before, with footage of the new mod showcasing just how brutal these fatalities are when players are up close and personal.

Be warned, the clips as well as the mod as a whole is not for the faint of heart. For those interested in giving the mod a go or simply watching the video, be prepared for blood, dismemberment, and lots of gore.

