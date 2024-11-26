Mortal Kombat 1 DLC allegedly canceled as game flops post-launch

In the wake of Mortal Kombat 1’s dwindling popularity, a leaker claims WB and NetherRealm have scrapped alleged plans for more story DLC and guest fighters.

Mortal Kombat 1 hit the ground running upon its September 2023 release, yet hasn’t been able to keep up the momentum since then.

Balance issues and an inconsistent post-launch support cadence have resulted in MK1 facing steep player drop-offs, which may impact overall sales. MK1 topped four million copies sold in 11 months, whereas MK11 moved 12 million units in about two years.

The newer title’s current sales pace suggests it won’t reach the same milestone as its predecessor anytime soon.

And a new rumor indicates it only has so many marketing beats left to hit, if a leak about canceled DLC is to be believed.

Mortal Kombat 1 leak dashes Kombat Pack 3 hopes

Trusted MK leaker _FateUnknown_ claims that while NetherRealm previously planned to deliver a second story expansion and Kombat Pack 3, neither will see the light of day.

The leaker noted in a Reddit post (via TheThiny), “Kombat pack 3 and a second story expansion were planned. All canceled recently, no more characters after Kombat Pack 2. A kameo or two might make it since there has been work done on them but I don’t know yet.”

When asked why the plug got pulled on future Mortal Kombat 1 DLC, _FateUnknown_ replied, “Khaos Reigns sold poorly.”

WB Games Khaos Reigns launched in September 2024 with a price tag not many could justify.

NetherRealm and WB Games have yet to specify what awaits MK1 once support for Kombat Pack 2 concludes. As such, fans should not take the above cancelation details at face value.

If Khaos Reigns failed to meet sales expectations, it’s not Mortal Kombat 1’s only noteworthy shortcoming of late.

Evo France has announced its 2025 lineup and MK1 doesn’t appear on the list, despite having a presence at the 2024 event.