Mortal Kombat 1 director reacts to viral AI DLC with Taylor Swift, The Rock & more

Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat 1’s director, has offered a response to the viral Celebrity Kombat video featuring an array of AI DLC characters including Taylor Swift, The Rock, Joe Biden, The Pope, and many more.

The rise of AI-generated content has been meteoric in 2023. ChatGPT has become a prevalent force and made big headlines. We’ve also seen media and other similar content be AI-generated too. In a bizarre turn of events, it seems that Mortal Kombat 1 has also been exposed to the AI influence.

Article continues after ad

A viral clip showed what a Mortal Kombat 1 roster featuring some of the most famous celebrities and important political figures in the world would look like. If that wasn’t enough, MK co-creator Ed Boon has seen the video and offered an interesting response.

Mortal Kombat 1 AI DLC characters get Ed Boon’s attention

Ed Boon is known for engaging with the Mortal Kombat community and loves to talk about the game’s prestigious heritage. So when Twitter user Dynasty1031’s viral AI DLC clip caught the director’s attention, he had one thing to say.

Article continues after ad

“If you had to pick one to ACTUALLY go into the game…”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This question was also accompanied by the full clip in its entirety which features well over 30 characters, the MK theme tune, and even an announcer saying each character’s name.

Moreover, the list of names is endless too: Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Elvis Presley, Kanye West, Vladimir Putin, Stephen Hawking, Mother Teresa, and it goes on.

Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows responded to Boon’s video saying “This is incredible!” and another user commented: “This whole roster should be a game in itself.”

Article continues after ad

Is Boon being serious about potentially adding one of these famous faces into the game in the future? Never say never. We’re still over a month away from the game’s full release. Yet, we already know that Homelander and Peacemaker are set for their MK debut via DLC. Not only that, but other high-profile names are being outed for Mortal Kombat 1 too.