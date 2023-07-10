Mortal Kombat 1 fans convinced Ghost of Tsushima actor voices Scorpion

Ghost of Tsushima’s Jin Sakai actor, Daisuke Tsuji, has seemingly teased that he’s voicing Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1.

Though it remains on track for a September 2023 release, much about Mortal Kombat 1 still remains shrouded in mystery.

Akin to previous entries, WB Games and developer NetherRealm is drip-feeding the public information about the new game’s roster of playable characters. But specifics about who will portray some of those characters presently remain under lock and key.

To the delight of fans, though, a couple of actors have seemingly confirmed their attachment to the upcoming fighting game.

Ghost of Tsushima actor may play Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1

In response to a tweet where Yuri Lowenthal hinted that he’ll voice Smoke in MK1, Ghost of Tsushima’s Daisuke Tsuji similarly teased his part in the game.

“Where there’s Smoke…” Lowenthal tweeted when replying to a post featuring the game’s new story trailer. Tsuji added in a quote tweet of his own, “…there’s Fire!”

This has many fans convinced that the Jin Sakai actor will portray Scorpion in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1.

It’s worth noting that Tsuji has yet to outright state that he’s playing the firey ninja in the new Mortal Kombat title. As such, this presumed tease should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being.

Fans are nonetheless thrilled by the possibility, though. Responding in a Reddit thread, one person wrote: “I knew that was him! God, I love Ghost of Tsushima so much.”

Someone else chimed in with, “Jin Sakai as Scorpion. Hype!” Hopefully, WB Games and NetherRealm share more concrete details on the matter soon.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.