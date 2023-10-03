Mortal Kombat 1 leak may spoil bosses in next four seasons of Invasions

A datamine leak centered around Invasions may reveal the bosses that MK1 players will fight during the mode’s next four seasons.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasions mode will be spread across seasonal updates, each one focused on a specific character.

Season 1 – or Season of the Spectre – highlights the original Scorpion, Hanzo Hasashi, who travels the multiverse in search of a world where his wife hasn’t been killed. When he finds her in MK1’s universe, she’s already in love with Kuai Liang. Players who jump into Invasions must navigate his ensuing rage.

Article continues after ad

But before reaching Hanzo as the first season’s final boss, players face off against other boss characters, including the likes of Kung Lao and Kitana. What NetherRealm has planned for the mode post-Season 1 remains unknown, though a recent leak may offer some insight.

Article continues after ad

Details about MK1’s upcoming Invasions seasons have leaked

Datamined voice files shared by Mortal Kombat-dedicated content creator Interloko shed light on future Invasions updates.

Allegedly, the next four seasons will revolve around the following characters and themes – Nitara (Blood Moon), Raiden (Thunder Take You), Mileena (Hybrids), and Sub-Zero (Cyromancer).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The voice lines featured in the leak belong to Liu Kang as he delivers intros for each boss encounter. Should the leak prove accurate, players can expect to take on Sindel, Mileena, and Raiden before facing Nitara in Blood Moon.

Ahead of the Raiden battle in Thunder Take You, Kung Lao, Liu Kang, and Reptile will stand in the way. Baraka, Ermac, and Havik pledge their allegiance to Mileena in the Hybrids campaign. And finally, Sub-Zero will enlist Baraka, Smoke, and a Lin Kuei-aligned Shang Tsung to help in the Cryomancer season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The above leak for MK1’s upcoming Invasions seasons certainly seems genuine. As always, though, it’s best to take such information with a grain of salt.

With each season slated to last six weeks, Invasions’ next major update should begin by late October or early November.