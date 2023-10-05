Dedicated MK1 player has already maxed out every character to Level 35

Though the game isn’t even a month old, one MK1 player has already reached Level 35 with every character.

Mortal Kombat 1 features a Mastery system for every fighter and Kameo character. The playable characters can reach Level 35 in their Mastery progress, with every level earned offering rewards in the form of new palettes, Brutalities, Fatalities, and character art.

Reaching Level 35 is no joke, especially since MK1 often seems stingy with the XP it rewards after matches and other activities. And, of course, more XP is required to level up the further along a character gets in the progression. In other words, MK1 constitutes one tedious grind.

And yet, one dedicated Mortal Kombat 1 player has already accomplished the impossible by hitting the highest level several times over.

MK1 player reaches Level 35 with all possible characters

“I FINALLY reached lvl 35 for every character,” reads a post from Redditor onlyhereforelise. A gameplay video showing off their unlocks for all 23 combatants – including DLC fighter Shang Tsung – accompanies the post.

The poster went on to note that they put themself through “hell” out of love for the series. But they added, “I can’t let [NetherRealm] slide with how f***ing grindy this is.”

Given the immeasurable number of hours this feat likely required, other Redditors are awestruck that someone’s already maxed out each character. One user asked, “How long has it been since you’ve seen the sun?”

“Bro wtf. I haven’t even done that to [the] only character I play with. I’m impressed and just dumbfounded at how you have time,” another person chimed in. Of course, several other comments in the thread threw in their two cents with variations of “touch grass.”

All told, the MK1 player who maxed out all characters at Level 35 says it took them about 195 hours – if the PS5’s counter is accurate.

In terms of methodology, they explained: “All I did was repeat the Tarkatan mesa level ‘squad up’ [in Invasions] with every character being maxed out on attack and spammed uppercut. I do see how most people are like ‘go touch grass’… but I do have friends I go out and chill with.”

For quickly leveling up, it seems the “Squad Up” node in Invasions’ Tarkatan mesa is the way to go. This particular node notably challenges players to face off against three opponents back-to-back.