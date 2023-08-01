Holes actor wins Mortal Kombat tournament in Goofy Movie cosplay

Holes actor Khleo Thomas has won Dream Con’s Mortal Kombat 11 tournament dressed in a Goofy Movie cosplay.

Thomas first gained recognition by playing Hector “Zero” Zeroni in the 2003 film Holes alongside Shia LaBeouf. In addition to acting, he has released two EPs and gone on tours with rappers like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

Thomas also started a Twitch channel in 2020 – where he plays games like Apex Legends and Fortnite. Recently, the Holes star played Diablo 4 with fellow actor Chloë Grace Moretz. Besides gaming, Thomas even hosts Disney trivia while dressed as Powerline from A Goofy Movie.

This time, the actor took his cosplay to Dream Con’s Mortal Kombat tournament – and won.

Holes actor wins Mortal Kombat tournament with Sub-Zero

As reported by Kotaku, Thomas won the Mortal Kombat 11 competition at Dream Con – an anime and gaming convention in Austin, Texas. He declared he had been playing as Sub-Zero since the original Mortal Kombat on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

“MK is my favorite fighting game 100 percent. I’m a lifer when it comes to this franchise. The characters, the story, the stages, all of it,” Thomas said.

“It’s a tradition with me and my brother that when the new MK game drops we play 100 matches to see who comes out on top. We’ve done this with every single MK game. I’ve always chosen Sub-Zero and he’s always chosen Scorpion. It’s poetic in a way.”

Thomas revealed that his fans chose Powerline – the pop idol from A Goofy Movie – for him to cosplay at Dream Con. The actor also showed up as Batman Beyond.

Fans of the fighting series were thrilled to hear that Mortal Kombat 1 finally received a release date for the preorder beta. Check out our article for more information about which fighters you can choose during the beta.