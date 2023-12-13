Surprise Monster Hunter Now update finally adds long awaited feature

Niantic has released a small update for Monster Hunter Now ahead of the Zinogre Hunt-a-thon event, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and additions.

The Monster Hunter Now v67 update is now live and there are plenty of new additions that have been added to the game. While the new gift system and Item Box Expansions have headlined the v67 update, Niantic has now released a surprise patch.

This comes just days before the release of the upcoming Zinogre Hunt-a-thon, which will enable players to face the Thunder-loving canine. While Niantic has only made a few adjustments in the game this time around, the latest patch has added chat functionality and other bugfixes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the latest developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic/Capcom Niantic has finally added friend chats to the game.

A chat system has been added in some countries and regions. Tap “Message” in the Friend List to chat. For more information, please click here.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fixed issues

Only one Status Ailment applied at a time on monsters.

Future plans

The official blog description of the Hunt-a-thons has been updated. Hunt-a-thons will be released on Friday, December 15, at 9:15 a.m. and Zinogre will begin appearing from 12:15 p.m. the same day. *Also, the official blog description of the Hunt-a-thons has been updated. Hunt-a-thons will be released on Friday, December 15, at 9:15 a.m. and Zinogre will begin appearing from 12:15 p.m. the same day local time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

*Please note that in time zones prior to Japan Standard Time (GMT+9), Hunt-a-thons will begin after December 14, 23:45 pm GMT