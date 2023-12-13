Surprise Monster Hunter Now update finally adds long awaited feature

Surprise Monster Hunter Now update finally adds long awaited featureNiantic/Capcom
Niantic has released a small update for Monster Hunter Now ahead of the Zinogre Hunt-a-thon event, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and additions.
The Monster Hunter Now v67 update is now live and there are plenty of new additions that have been added to the game. While the new gift system and Item Box Expansions have headlined the v67 update, Niantic has now released a surprise patch.
This comes just days before the release of the upcoming Zinogre Hunt-a-thon, which will enable players to face the Thunder-loving canine. While Niantic has only made a few adjustments in the game this time around, the latest patch has added chat functionality and other bugfixes.
So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the latest developments.
Main features adjusted or changed
A chat system has been added in some countries and regions. Tap “Message” in the Friend List to chat. For more information, please click here.
Fixed issues
Only one Status Ailment applied at a time on monsters.
Future plans
The official blog description of the Hunt-a-thons has been updated. Hunt-a-thons will be released on Friday, December 15, at 9:15 a.m. and Zinogre will begin appearing from 12:15 p.m. the same day local time.
*Please note that in time zones prior to Japan Standard Time (GMT+9), Hunt-a-thons will begin after December 14, 23:45 pm GMT