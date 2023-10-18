Rural Monster Hunter Now players bash “worthless” Halloween event armor

The Monster Hunter Now Halloween event hasn’t even started and players are already calling out Niantic over the new Jack-o’-Head armor.

Monster Hunter Now’s Halloween event is nearly here and that means players will soon be able to take part in the game’s spooky festivities. During the event, Hunters can complete special quests, purchase exclusive Halloween Packs, and even hunt a pumpkin-wielding Kulu-Ya-Ku.

This special Kulu-Ya-Ku will drop Pumpkin Tickets, which can then be used to forge and upgrade the event-exclusive Jack-o’-Head Halloween armor. However, rural players are already calling out Niantic over the armor’s skill, which many believe only benefits those who live in cities.

Monster Hunter Now players call out “worthless” Halloween armor

The Monster Hunter Now Jack-o’Head Halloween armor comes with an incredibly powerful skill, known simply as Solidarity. This skill increases attack power when hunting with other players. To make matters even better, during the Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event, the effect is multiplied by five.

This means you’re entire party will be dishing out huge amounts of damage, essentially making hunts both quicker and easier. However, there is just one problem. You need to be near other Hunters in order to play with them, which makes the amplified damage effect redundant for rural players, and those who live in areas where the game’s community is smaller.

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Halloween event will see a new armor piece added to the game.

“Skill is amazing if you have friends that play this game, otherwise it’s worthless if they don’t play. Well I’m screwed,” said one player. Another was keen to highlight how unfair the event armor is: “Hate that the armor only benefits those who are playing in groups when I’m struggling to find a single player near me,” they said. “Wishing we had layered armor options for it.”

Some Hunters brought up how Niantic’s other popular mobile game, Pokemon Go, features remote raides, that allow players to link up together. “This [event] really highlights a need for some kind of remote coop features. Niantic have it in PoGo so it shouldn’t be impossible to have some kind of remote co-op in this.”

The Monster Hunter Now Halloween event kicks off October 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. (local time) and runs until October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m (local time). Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

