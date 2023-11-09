Niantic release surprise Monster Hunter Now update

Niantic has released a small update for Monster Hunter Now ahead of Qualily’s Special Quests event, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and adjustments.

The Monster Hunter Now November 9 patch notes have just gone live, which means Hunters can look through all the latest fixes and adjustments. The update has added changes to the Join Hunt feature as well as a fix to the Webstore notifications.

While Niantic has only made a few adjustments in the game this time around, they have provided some nice QoL changes that aim to make the game smoother. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the new developments.

Niantic/Capcom Niantic has just released a surprise patch for Monster Hunter Now.

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now November 9 update, which can be found in the list outlined below:

Main features adjusted or changed

Notifications for items purchased on the Webstore, as well as Friend referrals and other alerts, are now delivered in the app faster than before.

Fixed Issues

Joining a hunt for a previously slain monster may be possible under specific conditions.

So, there you have it, that’s everything revealed in the Monster Hunter Now November 9 update. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

