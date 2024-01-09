Monster Hunter Now update v68.1 patch notes: Hunt-a-thon changes, Item Box Expansions, more

The Monster Hunter Now v68.1 patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and adjustments coming to the game.

The Monster Hunter Now v68.1 patch notes are live and Niantic has made plenty of fixes and adjustments. Headlining the v68.1 update are the Hunt-a-thon adjustments, which will make it easier to access other objects when they’re active.

There are also some changes to the game’s camera and Hunter starting position when fighting monsters. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes in the game, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the new developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic/Capcom Hunt-a-thons will no longer take up so much space on the map.

Tappable area for Hunt-a-thon Points has been reduced, making it easier to access other objects when Hunt-a-thon Points are nearby.

Appearance of Hunt-a-thon Points has been changed, distinguishing whether a hunter is within or outside the accessible range of a Hunt-a-thon.

Order of equipment/materials has been adjusted to match the order in the Monster Guide.

Names of the Item Box Expansions in the Shop have been changed for each price range. “Item Box Expansion 2” can be purchased after all the “Item Box Expansion 1” items have been purchased.

Your camera zoom position is now saved. Hunting Screen and Main Menu will be set to the last saved camera zoom position.

Starting position of hunters at the beginning of a hunt has been adjusted. Hunters will now start a hunt at a fixed distance from a Large monster.

Fixed issues

Group Hunt may not start, and the app controls become unresponsive.

Hunter’s poisoned status may not be canceled by hunter down.

The damage boost associated with a sleep state does not take effect when the monster is airborne.

So, there you have it, that’s everything outlined in the Monster Hunter Now v68.1 update. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and updates.

