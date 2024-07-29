Monster Hunter Now Teostra water element event quests: Everything we know

To help players prepare for Teostra’s debut in Monster Hunter Now, Niantic is giving Hunters the opportunity to level up all their water weapons.

Teostra is the next Elder Dragon Interception to be added to the game, meaning players must upgrade their water weapons. After all, exploiting Teostra’s weakness to water and having a maxed-out G10 weapon will drastically cut down your hunting times.

The extra damage will also give you the best chance of breaking parts and getting maximum rewards from phase two of the hunt. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the water element event quests.

Start time & end time

The Water element event quests will go live from August 5th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. until August 11th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

Event details

During the water element event quests, the monsters below will receive a rate up to all Hunters who have completed the prologue:

Mizutsune: Forest & Swamp

Forest & Swamp Coral Pukei-Pukei: Forest & Swamp

Forest & Swamp Jyuratodus: Swamp

It’s important to note, that slaying Mizutsune, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Jyuratodus, or Great Jagras will reward 50% more materials than usual. Additionally, you will receive two of each material in the first and second slots of basic rewards.

All rewards

The Monster Hunter Now water element event quest will reward players with the following items when certain milestones are reached:

Wyvern Gem Shard

Mizutsune Plate

Gatherable materials including Earth Crystals

Monster materials including a Wyvern Gem Shard and Mizutsune Plate

Zenny

Season Tier Points

The two main items of note here are the Mizutsune Plate and Wyvern Gem Shard. These rarity six materials are needed to max out weapons to G10, making them extremely valuable for those looking to raise their DPS.

With both items having low drop rates from eight-star monsters, having two guaranteed quests that reward them is a huge bonus.

Now that you know all about the Monster Huner Now water element event, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now codes page to get your hands on some free items. We also have details on the upcoming Driftstone event, so head over to our hub here to find out more.