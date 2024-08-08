Monster Hunter Now Teostra event: Release date, weakness, armor skill & rewards

Monster Hunter Now Season 2 is coming to an end, and to celebrate the finale Niantic is adding Teostra to Elder Dragon Interceptions. This ferocious beast is known for its deadly fire and blast-based attacks, so here’s everything you need to know about Teostra and the Howls of the Flaming King event.

Kushala Daora will no longer be the only Elder Dragon in Monster Hunter Now, as Teostra is finally making its way to the free-to-play mobile game. Hunters will certainly need their wits about them if they wish to farm this fearsome foe.

Fortunately, our Teostra event hub has everything you need to know to prepare for the Emperor of Flame – including the beast’s weakness, new armor skills, and exactly when it will be coming to MHN.

Teostra will be making its Monster Hunter Now debut on August 16th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. and the event will run until August 25th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time). During the event, only Teostra will appear in Elder Dragon Interceptions.

However, once the event has ended both Teostra and Kushala Daora will appear in Elder Dragon Interceptions.

Teostra weakness

Capcom Capitalizing on Teostra’s elemental weakness will make your hunts much smoother.

Teostra is weakest to Water and Ice elemental attacks, with both being equally effective against it. The following parts can be broken and will receive extra damage from Water and Ice attacks:

Head

Wings

Tail

It’s recommended that players focus hits on these three areas to increase post-hunt rewards, and to ensure you’re dishing out as much damage as possible. After all, you’ll want to complete Phase 2 of the hunt for maximum material drops.

Element & ailments

Teostra is a Fire element Elder Dragon that bruns its prey with a scorching hot flame and AoE Blast attacks. In Monster Hunter World, if a player gets hit by either Teostra’s fire or Blast moves, then the following ailments are triggered:

Fireblight: Health slowly decreases over time until the fire on the Hunter is put out.

Health slowly decreases over time until the fire on the Hunter is put out. Blastblight: Causes a damaging explosion after a certain amount of time or upon taking damage.

Given Monster Hunter Now is modeled off MHW, it’s expected that Teostra will utilize the same moves and ailment effects above.

What do Blast element weapons do?

Niantic Teostra weapons come equipped with the Blast element.

Blast weapons enable Hunters to build up Blast element on a monster when attacking. Once the threshold has been met, an explosion will occur, dealing huge amounts of damage to the part where the buildup was accumulated last.

This makes Blast weapons incredibly powerful at breaking monster parts – an area that is heightened with skills like Part Breaker. It’s important to note, that Blast damage is fixed and can deal damage to parts where normal damage is less effective.

New skill: Teostra Blastpowder

Teostra armor comes with a new exclusive skill: Teostra Blastpowder. This deadly skill makes it easier to inflict Blastblight status buildup on monsters when using a Blast elemental weapon. It’s also easier to rid yourself of Blastblight, making it a great counter to Teostra.

Monster Hunter Now Teostra event rewards

Completing limited-time quests in the Teostra event will reward you with the following items:

Gatherable materials including Monster Bone+

Monster materials including a Wyvern Gem Shard

Teostra Tail

Zenny

Event quests will automatically become available in the Special Quests tab to all Hunters who have completed the prologue. Be sure to complete the quests and receive your rewards between the event dates listed above.

Event quests will automatically become available in the Special Quests tab to all Hunters who have completed the prologue. Be sure to complete the quests and receive your rewards between the event dates listed above.