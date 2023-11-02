Monster Hunter Now spoofing: What is it & can you get banned?

Are you wondering what Monster Hunter Now spoofing is or want to know if using this technique will result in a ban? Well, our handy explainer has everything you need to know.

Monster Hunter Now requires players to go out into the real world to hunt deadly monsters and locate gathering spots. Just like Pokemon Go, a lot of the fun comes from lacing up your walking boots and getting out there to discover creatures in your local surroundings.

However, spoofing can be tempting for those who wish to increase the number of monsters and materials that can be gathered in the game. So, what is Monster Hunter Now spoofing, and will Niantic ban your account for using this method? Well, our explainer has everything you need to know.

What is Monster Hunter Now spoofing?

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now Spoofing is frowned upon by Niantic.

Spoofing is when a player uses third-party applications to falsify their location. In location-based games like Monster Hunter Now, spoofing enables players to claim resources and hunt monsters without downtime. It’s essentially a form of cheating that removes the real-world action and effort from the game.

Is Monster Hunter Now spoofing a bannable offense?

Yes, spoofing in Monster Hunter Now will result in a ban. Niantic does not condone spoofing or any form of falsifying your GPS location. This goes directly against the developer’s Three-Strike Discipline Policy, which is outlined as follows:

Strike 1: Warning

Strike 2: Account Suspension

Strike 3: Account Termination

It’s also important to note, that players will not always be offered three strikes. In some cases, Niantic may decide to completely terminate your account without warning. Because of this, we recommend staying clear of Monster Hunter Now spoofing applications and playing the game as originally intended.

We’ve attached Niantic’s statement on spoofing below:

“We define cheating as behaviors that violate the Terms of Service or Player Guidelines, such as falsifying location (GPS location spoofing) and accessing Monster Hunter Now clients or backends in an unauthorized manner, including through the use of third-party software or add-ons.”

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Now spoofing and why you should stay clear of it. For all the latest news and guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

