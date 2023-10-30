How to claim Monster Hunter Now sponsored gifts: Free potions, Zenny, more

Monster Hunter Now sponsored gifts enable players to claim some free items, like potions and Zenny. So, here’s how you can some free in-game goodies to help you in your future monster-slaying.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with items that can help players take down their monolithic foes. From life-saving potions to handy tracking items like paintballs, there are plenty of items that are a must for any Hunter.

While Niantic gives out free items via Monster Hunter Now codes, the new redeemable sponsored gift feature is also a great way of adding things to your inventory box. So, here’s how you can claim Monster Hunter Now sponsored gifts in the game.

Monster Hunter Now sponsored gifts will sometimes appear, giving players the opportunity to claim some free in-game items. Here’s exactly how you can get your hands on free potions and Zenny.

Open Monster Hunter Now.

Head over to the Shop (lower right-hand side).

(lower right-hand side). Click “Claim” under Sponsored Gifts.

Monster Hunter Now will then ask for permission to use the camera if you haven’t granted the camera access to the app. If you haven’t done this, simply click the “Allow Camera” button. This will then launch the AR experience, which will enable you to use your camera to take a photo with the AR overlay.

After the AR experience has ended, the items will be sent to your inventory. It’s important to note that the following device requirements must be met if you wish to receive the Monster Hunter Now sponsored gift:

Give Monster Hunter Now permission to use your phone’s camera.

iOS 15 or higher.

Android 7 or higher.

Device memory: 2600mb.

So, there you have it, that is everything you need to do in order to claim Monster Hunter Now sponsored gifts. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest updates.

