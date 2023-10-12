Monster Hunter Now players want Niantic to buff “disheartening” Great Sword gameplay

Monster Hunter Now players want Niantic to buff the Great Sword, with many noting how “disheartening” the weapon feels to use.

The Monster Hunter Now community has been fairly vocal when it comes to calling for changes within the game. From Potion healing complaints to Palico Paintball changes, there are plenty of things that players feel Niantic should address. However, one of the biggest issues impacting the mobile game is that of the humble Great Sword.

This oversized weapon has been a popular pick ever since the original game, thanks to its ability to dish out huge amounts of damage. While it may be able to cleave through even the toughest beastly behemoths, the playerbase feels that the Monster Hunter Now version of Great Sword is lacking when compared to other weapons.

Monster Hunter Now community want Great Sword buffs

Despite the Great Sword always being a viable option in mainline titles, it currently sits at the bottom of our best Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list. While it certainly isn’t lacking in the damage department, the cost to deal that damage comes at great risk to a player’s health.

This doesn’t pose much of an issue in mainline titles, where Potions and other healing items can be crafted, but with Monster Hunter Now’s limited healing resources, it becomes a real issue.

After all, tanking hits to unleash a True Charge can drastically impact a player’s ability to hunt over long periods of time. This is in direct contrast to other more nimble weapons, especially ranged weapons like the Bow and Light Bowgun which offer great damage without the added risk.

“Love GS in mainline, I keep upgrading a couple hoping it will eventually click for me here but it just hasn’t,” said one player. “Meanwhile maining bow just works well for the game and makes most of the fights much easier, while I hardly ever take damage unless I’m really, really greeding.”

Niantic/Capcom The Great Sword took a hit in Monster Hunter Now.

This same sentiment was echoed by many Great Sword players, who also feel the weapon just lacks viability in Monster Hunter Now. “Weapons designed around very precise spacing like GS are very tricky with a four-way movement grid of rolling only,” explained one Hunter. The less aggro enemies help, but it still just does not feel like a complete weapon.”

Others were keen to point out how they still use Great Sword, but only for a select few fights where the weapon is less risky to use. “I still use both (GS for fire and Bow for Ice) but yeah it’s disheartening to see how much quicker and easier I can take down a Diablos even with an underpowered bow compared to a Lumu or Legiana of the same level with a much more powerful GS,” replied another commenter.

It’s clear Great Sword players are feeling a little left behind in Monster Hunter Now, but if the upcoming healing item leak is to be believed, then the weapon might be able to have a little more survivability. Whether Niantic will change Great Sword, remains to be seen, but for For now, you’ll need to take extra care when using this weapon.

