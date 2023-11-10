Monster Hunter Now players want more utility from low-level drops

Monster Hunter Now players want Niantic to increase the utility of low-level materials, with many calling for Decorations and Melding Pot functionality.

After Niantic responded to the “frustrating” Monster Hunter Now drop rate system, many players have taken to social media to voice their concerns. After all, Rarity 1 materials can quickly fill up your inventory space – an area that is already incredibly limited, unless you purchase more.

This has led to many Hunters calling for changes to the way low-level monster materials function in the game. In fact, the community has come up with some ideas on how they’d like to see Niantic improve this problem.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now players want Melding Pot & Decorations

“Niantic needs to give players a way to use the copious amounts of lower-level materials so that the acquisition of said material doesn’t become meaningless,” said one player. “Currently, I have zero reason to fight any monster less than 4-5* because I can’t utilize anything that is dropped from them.”

The player then went on to add that Niantic should add a Melding Pot feature, where Hunters can throw in low-level materials to either re-roll for higher ones or gain something else entirely.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This idea was met with a lot of support from the community. “Yup, low-level mats should be able to fuse to higher levels,” agreed another Hunter. “5 level 1 = 1 level 2 for example. Then I go hunt everything, and I’m never at a loss for what to do. This keeps players playing instead of getting a huge initial boost in player base with a massive drop off and effectively killing the game.”

Article continues after ad

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now players want more utility from R1 materials.

There’s also the fact that low-level materials are so common that players have to trash them to save inventory space. “I just dumped 300 monster bone S, 300 iron ores, and over 500 R1 monster drops to make room for my storage.. sad how they’re so useless and exist to max out your box,” commented one player.

Article continues after ad

In previous titles, Hunters could use monster materials to create decorations, which could then be slotted into armor pieces. Not only does this give players the ability to make use of monster materials, but it also rewards them with more armor skills.

Well, if the Monster Hunter Now decoration leak is to be believed, then players could see this functionality added in a future update. Of course, like all leaks, this has yet to be confirmed by Niantic, but it would certainly help to alleviate this issue.

Article continues after ad