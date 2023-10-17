Monster Hunter Now players want changes following Pink Rathian event

The Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event has come to an end, and while it was an improvement over the previous Diablos Invasion, players want Niantic to make more adjustments for future releases.

Monster Hunter Now kicked off its October schedule with the release of the Pink Rathian event, which enabled players to encounter the deadly subspecies in the wild. Unlike the Diablos Invasion, the Pink Rathian event saw the cherry-blosssom-colored dragon appear for an entire week, with increased spawns on the weekend.

However, the additional spawns only lasted for three hours, drastically limiting the number of hunts players could embark upon. This has led many Hunters coming away disappointed, especially those who couldn’t make the game’s event or were too low-level.

To address this problem, players have highlighted the main changes they want Niantic to address in future Monster Hunter Now events.

Monster Hunter Now players want changes to future events

One of the biggest complaints surrounding the Pink Rathian event was down to the monster only appearing in Forest biomes. This made it fairly hard to find, despite having increased spawns in this region.

“These event spawns need to be accessible in all locations and should refresh every hour,” explained one player. [They] should feel & operate much more closely to PoGO community days. As it presently stands normal gathering locations for these events (parks & other public spaces) only have a 33% chance to be incentivized farming locations for these events.”

Others noted that only having increased spawns on weekends can make it tricky for players who can’t commit the time needed to take part. “It also assumes that people don’t have anything else planned for the weekend,” replied one Hunter. “If I’m out somewhere on Saturday and Sunday and I’m stuck between a Swamp and Desert, I don’t get to hunt any Pink Rathians.”

Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event has left some players frustrated.

Some players also highlighted that the Pink Rathian event didn’t feature any special quests, which rewarded additional Zenny.

“Something that really added fuel to the fire for me, there were no additional special quests like there was for Diablos…they could have had something more obtainable by the community, kill X regular Rathian, take a picture of Pink Rathian, and give us some extra, much needed Zenny, but nope the Zenny dilemma has to be intentional.”

With the Monster Hunter Now Halloween event kicking off later this week, many players will be hoping Niantic addresses these community gripes. While you wait for the Halloween festivities to begin, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

