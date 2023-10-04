Monster Hunter Now players want basic feature from mainline games added

Monster Hunter Now players are calling for Niantic to add a simple feature that has been in the mainline series since the first game.

Monster Hunter Now includes many of the same features seen in Monster Hunter World and Rise, with returning monsters, weapons, and armor sets. However, Niantic has changed a number of things like potion healing and the way paintballs function.

One of the other areas that has seen significant tweaks is monster materials, specifically the selling of these items. While players can still gain materials from successfully killing their foes and breaking parts, they can’t currently sell or exchange them.

This can make farming money in the game rather grindy, especially when upgrading high-tier weapons and armors.

Monster Hunter Now players want sellable monster materials

“We do need something to do with excess parts,” commented one player on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page. “Just trashing them because there is limited inventory space feels bad.” While Niantic has given out a free x500 Item Box Expansion as part of the Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards, the game’s storage can quickly fill up.

This means players either have to purchase more space with real-world money or trash materials. With money only being limited to monster kills and completing Daily Quests, Hunters want Niantic to enable them to sell monster parts,

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now monster materials take up a lot of space.

“If they want to bring Monster Hunter to the real world then they need some kind of new Zenny system,” said one player. “Because there’s only three stupid quests a day, dude. I can’t even imagine how hard it’s gonna be to level up all those hunter ranks as you get farther.”

Some members of the community have even come up with ideas of how Niantic could implement a sellable monster materials system. “They could limit selling to bulk for small monsters,” replied one commenter. “10 of the same small monster part for 1 Zenny. Monster parts could multiply by rarity level. R1 is 1 Zenny. R5 is 5 Zenny. Not enough to change the economy much outside hardcore grinders.”

Whether Niantic will implement a sellable monster material feature to Monster Hunter Now remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to be prepared to grind your dailies and kill any monsters you come across.

