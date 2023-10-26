Monster Hunter Now players slam “empty” Halloween event

Monster Hunter Now players are slamming Niantic for creating an “empty” Halloween event, with many calling for more rewards, and an homage to MH games gone by.

Monster Hunter Now has a pretty dedicated fanbase, partly due to the similarities to Pokemon Go and partly because of the popularity of a franchise as successful and long-running as Monster Hunter. Due to this, a certain expectation is projected onto the new mobile game, which can often leave the community bitterly disappointed.

One such disappointment is surrounding the Halloween Event, with many feeling that the rewards felt incredibly lackluster, especially when compared to previous Monster Hunter games.

Monster Hunter Now fans aren’t happy with the Halloween event

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user expressed how the “Halloween event feels empty.” They went on to explain how “I was expecting a little more than just a helmet like the full pumpkin armor or even the iconic hammer. What do you guys think?”

Along with their frustrations, the user attached examples of previous Monster Hunter Pumpkin Armor sets, along with the “iconic” Pumpking hammer design.

Plenty of the community shared in their frustrations, explaining how they “feel it’s a missed opportunity to hand out treats that would function as potions as you collect tickets” and that the lack of potions and key rewards was “so lazy on their part.”

Others took to the post and slammed the lack of good rewards, highlighting that “There only being one special item I don’t think is a big deal but I don’t get why they are so cheap with rewards. If they give out a few free potions or paintballs it is not going to break them… I don’t really care about this helmet so there is nothing me to look forward to in the event.”

It’s clear many find the lack of free rewards tricky to deal with, after all, there are some great packs that give players Carving Knives, but you need to pay for them.

Despite fans labeling it a “missed opportunity”, others took to defending the game, explaining how “it’s not been that long since launch from a development standpoint so I’m not too upset that there’s only a helmet and a monster variant. I just wish they would give us some free potions and paintballs. Doesn’t have to be a lot but come on, give us something… As a treat?”

As one of the first major events of Monster Hunter Now, fans can likely expect the experience to only improve, and perhaps a future event will provide more rewards or classic armor sets.