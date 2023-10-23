Monster Hunter Now players slam “depressing” amount of farming to max key weapon

A series of Monster Hunter Now players are slamming the “depressing” amount of time it takes to max out one key weapon, with many calling the game “unfriendly” towards weapon-switching.

Similar to Pokemon Go, Monster Hunter Now requires a fair amount of dedication to succeed. After all, players need to collect vital resources, upgrade their weapons and armor, and manage to successfully battle some tricky monsters in between.

Such monsters range from relatively simple to the challenging Great Jagras, and to succeed in taking one down, you’ll want the best weapons in the game. However, to reach that level of power and make your weapon something worth fighting with, it seems you have to spend an impressive amount of time grinding, which most players aren’t too happy about.

Monster Hunter Now fans highlight the amount of time it takes to max key weapon

Niantic

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user explained how “According to mhn.quest, you have to kill “six hundred and eight” seven stars Great Jagras to fully upgrade a GS from the forging to G10L5.” Using that logic, they assumed “you only have to kill 600” and that “each hunt takes 1 min.” They then deciphered that “you will have to spend 10 hours killing him continuously without stopping to acquire the sword.”

On top of the grinding, you’ll also need 25 Weapon Refining Parts which can be grabbed through the daily quests. Therefore, on top of the ten hours of grinding, you’ll also need to wait “at least 25 days to fully upgrade one item.”

Sure, maxing out weapons and getting to a truly distinct power in a game like MHN is meant to be a challenge, but many players have slammed Niantic for the amount of dedication required.

Plenty of players headed to the comments to share their frustrations: “The more you look into it the more depressing it gets. Just blindly farm,” explained one user, who’s understandably frustrated at the amount of farming it takes it reach that level of power, rather than there being a variety of ways to achieve it.

Naturally, many took this as a tell regarding how “unfriendly” the game is in regards to swapping weapons: “it makes it so scary to ever think about swapping weapons after investing so much in some” with many highlighting how tough it is to get hold of the resources themselves, rather than the many monsters you need to defeat.

Previously, players have shared their frustrations regarding the Carving Knife item and monster drop rates, claiming they’re incredibly low and that players should hold onto their items until a fix is dropped into the game.

In a game like Monster Hunter Now, players can expect to see a bit of farming, but with drop rate frustrations, and connection issues, it’s clear, that many are only finding their weapon levels a chore.

Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

