Monster Hunter Now players slam Coral Pukei-Pukei as most “annoying” monster

Monster Hunter Now players are having a tough time taking down Coral Pueki-Pukei, with many calling it the most “annoying” monster in the game.

The Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Climax event is well underway, and as part of the update, Niantic has rereleased Coral Pukei-Pukei. Unlike its poisonous variant, this deadly subspecies utilizes water-based attacks to kill its enemies.

Coral Pukei-Pukei’s water beams can quickly eliminate those that fail to dodge out of the way. This is especially true for Hunters taking down 8-star+ Coral Pukei-Pukeis, as the added damage often leads to one-hit kills.

While getting closer to Coral Pukei-Pukei enables players to counter a lot of its ranged attacks, the game’s community believes the fight is overly “annoying.”

“Any monster that spends a significant period of time in an unmelee-able state in a game with a 75-second time limit is bullsh*t as far as I’m concerned,” wrote one frustrated player on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page.

“It’s annoying in real MH too, but there I don’t really give a fuck if it takes me slightly longer to kill them than the ranged weapons. In this game where taking slightly longer means hard failure, it’s just bad design. They’re going to have to extend the timer if they carry on like this.”

Niantic Coral Pukei-Pukei is proving a tricky monster to take down.

Others believe Coral Pukei-Pukei has been designed to counter Light Bowgun and Bow specifically – with the latter being the most popular weapon in the game. Ever since release, ranged weapons have dominated MHN, which is largely down to the safety and ability to target weak points.

However, in this instance, Coral Pukei-Pukei’s ranged water beams also pose a threat to ranged Hunters. “Coral Pukei-Pukei is significantly easier with melee than with ranged,” agreed one player. “All its moves basically target ranged players, while melees basically can go ham on it the entire fight.”

While the monster may make for a significant challenge, Light Bowgun players do get a buff thanks to the Coral Pukei-Pukei Coil. The helm also comes packed with Weakness Exploit and Lock, which is perfect for a variety of other meta builds as well.