Monster Hunter Now players label 8-star grind as “least fun” content so far

Monster Hunter Now players are unhappy with the game’s 8-star grind, with many calling it the “least fun” experience they’ve had.

The Monster Hunter series has always been a grindy affair, with previous games like World and Rise requiring players to hunt wyverns over and over again. This is particularly true when you’re after Wyvern Gems, Plates, and Primescales.

However, Monster Hunter Now takes this to another level – requiring players to fight hundreds of the same monster. In fact, players have been keen to stress how challenging getting Rarity 2 materials is, but now, players are calling out Niantic over the game’s 8-star grind.

Monster Hunter Now players slam 8-star grind

“Almost everything is gated by either a node-exclusive material or a super rare 8* only drop,” wrote one player on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page.

“So, I have to kill 8* monsters to progress…but I can only kill those monsters with multiple element-specific built loadouts…and to get those loadouts I have to upgrade with a ton of node-exclusive materials from the 1/3 biome I actually need…I love Monster Hunter but this really hasn’t been fun lately.”

Meanwhile, other players were also keen to emphasize how the grind has drastically slowed down their progression and overall enjoyment. “Reaching 8* is when I truly slowed down with the game,” one Hunter responded.

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now players want changes to 8-star material grind.

“I couldn’t believe the first wall that I hit was the 8* Kulu Urgent Quest. It’s just a bit ridiculous that I struggled with a 7-5 Jagras SnS to beat Kulu. It’s not fun when progress is gate-kept behind mats that you could only get by killing something that you could barely kill.”

It’s not just the general community that’s feeling this way, as Monster Hunter speedrunner, TDS Chris, recently issued a warning to those looking to unlock Dual Blades and Lance in the December update. The player also agreed that the grind for materials is currently too high, expressing that the game needs “fundamental changes.”

While Niantic has responded to the lackluster material drops, the developers have yet to reveal whether any changes will be made to the grindy nature of end-game content. So, for those looking to try out Lance and Dual Blades, you’ll need to be prepared to do a whole load of additional farming.