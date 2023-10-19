Monster Hunter Now players highlight major problem stopping progress

Monster Hunter Now players are finding their progress has come grinding to a halt, thanks to one resource-related problem.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with deadly wyverns that players need to take down when exploring the real world. While early-game content can be breezed through quickly, killing high-tier monsters can be tricky. This is especially true if you lack the resources to build the best weapons and armor sets.

Well, many Monster Hunter Now players are finding that their progress in the game has drastically slowed down. Not only does this frustrating issue limit Hunters’ overall enjoyment, but it can also lead to players missing out on event content.

Monster Hunter Now players want more resource nodes added

“Can we talk about the problem of people not living near any resource nodes being extremely bottlenecked by monster bone +, carpenterbugs and earth crystals? I’m HR56, on NG++ and all I ever need are these things,” said one player. “There’s only a single node within [a] reasonable distance from my home.”

This is a huge problem when you get to later weapon tiers, where a single upgrade can require many of these resources. Without being able to upgrade weapons to the highest levels, fighting 6+ star monsters and above can be extremely difficult.

Others have also noted that even when they do eventually find resource nodes, they often don’t drop rare resources like Dragonite Ore or Monster Bone+. “I’d be more fine with node-specific resources if you at least always got them,” replied one player.

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now nodes can be few and far between in rural areas.

“Going on an hour walk to hit the 3 nodes somewhat near me and getting 9 iron makes me want to uninstall right then. Probably will if this doesn’t change at all.”

Another Hunter noted how Niantic could help alleviate this issue, by using existing Pokestops and gyms – turning them into resource nodes. One Hunter even came up with an idea surrounding the game’s Palico companion.

“Imo they could even make it so your palico can gather node-exclusive drops in its pouch. That way you would at least get SOME if you don’t have anything near your area.”

Whether Niantic will increase the resource node points and adjust their drop rates remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to hope RNG is in your favor.

