Monster Hunter Now players demand Niantic makes major changes to events

The Black Diablos event has now ended in Monster Hunter Now and as players await the December Zinogre update, many members of the game’s community want Niantic to change the way it handles future events.

Monster Hunter Now events are a great time to hunt monsters that are often rarer or not currently available in the game’s story. Monsters like Black Diablos and Pink Rathian have been some of the most highly-coveted hunts, with many fans heading out into the real world to take them down.

Not only do event monsters provide Hunters with powerful weapons and armor, but they also help provide new challenges. However, not everyone is happy with the way Niantic currently handles Monster Hunter Now events, with many wanting the developers to make some key changes.

Monster Hunter Now players want event changes

“I’m a casual player. I spend a few bucks I get from Google rewards. I enjoy the game, I enjoy it’s free and the battles are much better than Pokemon Go. The sad thing is the events are only a short period, [usually] during family friendly or work hours,” said the player. “It’s sad Niantic doesn’t want to give [us] an option to start ‘your’ three hours of event when you are available.”

Other Hunters were also keen to stress how the current event format keeps them from being able to properly take part, which in turn, means they can’t forge the new weapons and armor.

Niantic/Capcom Black Diablos was the latest event to be added to the game.

“I feel you. I managed to kill grand total of two Black Diablos, simply because the event times were just not in my favor,” replied one player. “Not to mention, I could only defeat the 5-star out of 7-star I have unlocked so far, but that’s on me.”

“The event times are shockingly bad,” responded another player. “They need to be for at least a week in a game where you need to physically move around to play, let alone the fact the monster types/ranks are spawned randomly on top of that.”

Whether Niantic will make any adjustments to the way it handles events in the future remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to present when they go live.

