Monster Hunter Now players demand Niantic change “placeholder” level up rewards

Monster Hunter Now players are calling for Niantic to change the level up rewards, with many highlighting how disappointing they are.

Like most mobile games, Monster Hunter Now rewards players with free items when they reach certain level milestones. These rewards usually include Zenny, Wander Droplets, and Paintballs that can be used to mark nearby monsters. While these items are useful, the game’s community believes they are lacking.

After all, reaching high levels can feel a little deflating when the free items given aren’t exactly reflective of your time and effort. Well, Monster Hunter Now players believe the current rewards are too meager and are calling for Niantic to make adjustments.

Monster Hunter Now players want changes to level up rewards

Just like the mainline series, Monster Hunter Now features a Hunter Rank system. Not only is it a good indicator of how skilled a player is, but it also enables players to unlock harder quests.

In fact, the recent Diablos Invasion event required Hunters to get to HR 11 to take part in the festivities. However, the game’s community has highlighted how pointless a Hunter’s HR is once they get past HR 11, highlighting how disappointing the rewards are for meeting higher tiers.

“Why is HR even a thing if there’s no reward for most levels and no restrictions after HR 11?” Said one player. “It makes no sense that we don’t get materials, special weapon skins, potions, anything,” responded another.

Many players have also pointed out that the exact same rewards have cropped up every 10 ranks, with little to no changes in their content. While the 1k Zenny may go a long way in forging low-level gear, once you reach HR 30+ the upgrades cost huge amounts of money.

“Pikmin Bloom’s level-up rewards are all hilariously bad. They’re like placeholders picked by programmers who don’t play the game, so they put the smallest bare minimum thing possible in there, and then nobody ever goes back in to fix it so it makes sense. MH Now feels exactly the same as that,” said another player.

Whether Niantic will make adjustments to the Monster Hunter Now level up rewards remains to be determined, but with the devs responding to the game’s potion complaints, there could be a glimmer of hope.