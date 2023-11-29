Monster Hunter Now players demand Niantic add earnable Potions & Gems

The Monster Hunter Now community wants Niantic to add ways to unlock Gems and Potions, without having to purchase them with real-world money.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with fearsome beasts that can quickly chew through your health if you’re not careful. This is especially true when facing the game’s high star wyverns, where one mistimed dodge can lead to a quick death.

While Potions can get you back into a fight in an instant, players can only hold ten of them and are given five free Potions a day. Because of this, Hunters want Niantic to add ways for them to earn Potions and Gems to help alleviate this issue.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now players want earnable Potions & Gems

“I was thinking, even something like completing all three daily quests = get 10 Gems as a reward,” said one player. You’d still have to complete all three dailies 30 times to afford one extra carve, so I don’t think that would break the game, or be significant enough to hurt store gem profits. It would be something.”

Currently, the only way to earn Gems in the game is via purchasing them from the in-game shop with real-world money. In fact, the only thing players can currently use Zenny for is upgrading weapons and armor.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t play a ton of Niantic games, but Pokemon GO and Pikmin Bloom are the only other two that I play, both have ways to earn the premium currency for free,” said one player. “It’s slow, especially in Pikmin Bloom given the price of items, but it’s possible. I have no clue why they throw free gems at you at the start when there aren’t more after that.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another player also noted how gacha games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail reward players with free premium currency. “Even a lot of gacha games give you some premium currency for events or daily logins … it’s a pittance to fuel the FOMO of the gacha, but they do tend to do it,” commented one Hunter.

Article continues after ad

“Also a lot of games give you stuff which might not be the premium level, but usually any f2p will trickle you along with cosmetics or energy boosts to give you the taste… the sweet sweet taste of premium.”

Having ways to earn some free Gems would certainly be useful for players, especially for those who managed to successfully reach big milestones in the game. One player even came up with an idea on how Niantic could make Zenny more useful.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Maybe they could have like a weekly shop to use Zenny for some consumables to help people expand their playtime without changing the system dramatically.”

Whether Niantic will implement any way for Hunters to earn Gems and Potions remains to be seen, but players are hopeful they’ll add something in the future.