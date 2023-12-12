Monster Hunter Now players call out Niantic over “greedy” Item Box Expansion update

Niantic has released more Item Box Expansions for Monster Hunter Now, but the game’s community isn’t happy with the update.

The Monster Hunter Now December update has added Zinogre, Radobaan, Barioth, and Banbaro to the game. While these monsters have been met with a positive reaction from the community, the added material drops have caused some Item Box storage issues.

Niantic previously responded to Item Box complaints, giving players hope that the devs would give out free storage to alleviate the issue. However, with the release of patch v67, the developers have instead released additional premium storage expansions — much to the frustration of the game’s playerbase.

Monster Hunter Now players call out “greedy” Item Box Expansions

“Yeah, people will get so much into this game and realize later that they’ll have to pay $20 to expand storage or they’ll have to keep deleting every time they want to upgrade one item,” said one player. “Like it’s bad the way they’ve done it. Very prey-like.”

Others were also keen to stress how “greedy” the current Item Box Expansion system is.

“This is bullsh*t. So they expect everyone to buy the storage? You added new monsters which take up additional storage and now you want us to pay? I will be willing to pay if you are not greedy AF,” replied another player.

Currently, Monster Hunter Now offers no way for players to earn additional Item Box Expansions in-game without paying. This is in direct contrast to Pokemon Go, where players can earn coins from Gyms.

“You can buy storage in Pokémon Go without spending money,” commented one player. That’s 50 coins per day, 4 days of work for a free expansion. Haven’t spent a cent on that game and I’m maxed out.”

While players can purchase one Item Box Expansion with Gems, there’s no word on whether any more free storage will be given out in the future. Until then, you’ll need to either fork over some money or delete monster materials to free up space.

