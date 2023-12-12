GamingMonster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now players call out Niantic over “greedy” Item Box Expansion update

James Busby
Diablos in a cityNiantic/Capcom

Niantic has released more Item Box Expansions for Monster Hunter Now, but the game’s community isn’t happy with the update.

The Monster Hunter Now December update has added Zinogre, Radobaan, Barioth, and Banbaro to the game. While these monsters have been met with a positive reaction from the community, the added material drops have caused some Item Box storage issues. 

Niantic previously responded to Item Box complaints, giving players hope that the devs would give out free storage to alleviate the issue. However, with the release of patch v67, the developers have instead released additional premium storage expansions — much to the frustration of the game’s playerbase. 

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now players call out “greedy” Item Box Expansions

“Yeah, people will get so much into this game and realize later that they’ll have to pay $20 to expand storage or they’ll have to keep deleting every time they want to upgrade one item,” said one player. “Like it’s bad the way they’ve done it. Very prey-like.”

Others were also keen to stress how “greedy” the current Item Box Expansion system is. 

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech

“This is bullsh*t. So they expect everyone to buy the storage? You added new monsters which take up additional storage and now you want us to pay? I will be willing to pay if you are not greedy AF,” replied another player

Article continues after ad
https://www.reddit.com/r/MHNowGame/comments/18gf5dx/more_storage_is_here/

Currently, Monster Hunter Now offers no way for players to earn additional Item Box Expansions in-game without paying. This is in direct contrast to Pokemon Go, where players can earn coins from Gyms. 

“You can buy storage in Pokémon Go without spending money,” commented one player. That’s 50 coins per day, 4 days of work for a free expansion. Haven’t spent a cent on that game and I’m maxed out.”

While players can purchase one Item Box Expansion with Gems, there’s no word on whether any more free storage will be given out in the future. Until then, you’ll need to either fork over some money or delete monster materials to free up space.

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

About The Author

James Busby

James is Dexerto's UK Deputy Games Editor who joined the website in 2020. He graduated from university with a degree in Journalism, before spending four years freelancing for GamesRadar+, PCGamesN, RPS, LoL Esports, Red Bull Gaming, and many more. You can find him covering everything from CoD, Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Monster Hunter. Need to get in touch? Email James at james.busby@dexerto.com.