Monster Hunter Now players call for network error Potion refunds

Monster Hunter Now players want Niantic to refund Potions used during hunts that end due to network error issues. 

Monster Hunter Now network errors can often be incredibly frustrating, especially for players who have used Potions and other items. This is especially true when you’ve encountered a wyvern you need materials from, only to have your hunt ruined by server issues. 

Combine this with the fact Potions reset daily and Hunters are only limited to 10 free Potions a day, and you have a recipe for some rather annoying hunts. Well, Monster Hunter Now players want Niantic to refund Potions that have been lost to network-related problems in the game

Monster Hunter Now players want Potion refunds

“I can’t count how many times a hunt has been forcibly ended, because the wifi or service is bad in some of the areas I frequent each day and I am not a perfect hunter,” wrote one player

“Problem is that if said hunt discontinues due to connectivity issues, then my potion goes poof as well, which is just a real d*ckpunch. Therefore Hunts that end due to bad connectivity should refund all used items and all lost health, while we are at it.”

Rathalos flyingCapcom
Monster Hunter Now network errors can be incredibly frustrating.

However, some Hunters have noted that while this sounds good on paper, it does come with one major caveat. “The bad thing about this is that if you were doing a hunt and use up all your pots, you can just turn off your internet for the last 10 seconds and abuse this.”

For this idea to work, the network error would have to be a server issue and one that is distinguishable from an players simply turning off their wifi. Either way, it’s certainly an interesting idea and one that would help alleviate some of the Monster Hunter Now’s Potion healing issues.

