Monster Hunter Now players blast “ridiculous” Qualily’s Special Quests event

Qualily’s Special Quests event has wrapped up in Monster Hunter Now, but the community isn’t happy with the limited-time nature and grinding required to complete it.

Monster Hunter Now’s November event schedule is well underway and while the Jyuratodus event received a lot of praise from the community, the same can’t be said about Qualily’s Special Quests.

While the event enabled players to get Carpenter Bugs and Monster Bone+ by completing various quests, many players have come away feeling frustrated. After all, obtaining these materials can help Hunters forge the best weapons and armor sets.

Despite Qualily’s Special Quests offering players increased opportunities to obtain these forging materials, there were a few problems that prevented many from enjoying the game’s event.

Monster Hunter Now players call out Qualily’s Special Quests event

Niantic/Capcom Qualily’s Special Quests event enabled players to collect more Carpenterbugs and Monster Bone+.

Not knowing what came next after the first page along with bad RNG for locations meant I did all my local bone nodes first,” said one player. “I didn’t get sh*t for this, don’t even get me started on the extremely limited time frame these events are even up for. I have a fcking life. Having an event up for barely more than a full day is ridiculous.”

With events taking place on weekends and at specific times, it can be very tricky for Hunters who have other commitments to take part in them. This is especially true when players only have a few hours to hunt a large variety of monsters between biomes or gather vast quantities of materials.

“I wasn’t able to progress much because I work during the weekend,” said one player. “I just did the first page today and saw the Monster Bone+, but unfortunately, the whole area where I worked was just forest. I wish these events last longer or something because I miss out on these weekends because of my job.”

Other Hunters noted how difficult the quest was to complete, particularly when the biome changed in rural areas. “I live rural and have one road I walk while I play this game. When the event started it was swamp biome (I needed forest). The next day it was desert. The event was over before I had the biome I needed.”

Whether Niantic will adjust the amount of time given to compete in future events remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to keep your schedule clear if you want to make full use of events in Monster Hunter Now.