Monster Hunter Now players amazed by “crazy” Tokyo gameplay

Monster Hunter Now has proven incredibly popular, but players outside of Japan have been wowed by the gameplay experience in Tokyo.

While Monster Hunter Now has proven incredibly popular with fans, the overall player experience will vary depending on where you live. Just like Pokemon Go, Monster Hunter Now is best played in areas with a high density of people, especially if you want to team up for some multiplayer hunts.

Not only is hunting with other nearby players incredibly fun, but it can also be very effective when it comes to breaking parts and leveling up fast. After all, more successful hunts mean you’ll be able to get the best Monster Hunter Now weapons and armor sets.

However, teaming up with other Hunters can be an incredibly rare occurrence for rural players and even those in major cities. Well, some players have shared their gameplay experience in Tokyo, stunning the game’s community with how starkly different it is.

Monster Hunter Now players stunned by Tokyo gameplay

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, one player posted images of their experience playing the game in Tokyo. Not only were there bountiful amounts of monsters to hunt, but there were also a huge amount of nearby players.

“Was just sitting in my hotel and joining hunts for like 30 minutes,” said the player. I live in a pretty large city in the States and never see this many hunters”.

Other Hunters were quick to share similar experiences when out in Japan, with one noting how starkly different the game is. “Tokyo is just playing a different game,” they replied. “If you can play any Niantic game anywhere else. Just pick Tokyo.”

Another shared how their time in Shibuya was filled with constant multiplayer hunts, which drastically raised their Hunter Rank.

“I was in Tokyo last week. Was able to grind to HR47 from 20 odd. Every time I hunted near Shibuya, there were at least 75+ hunters near me, so I’d hunt the monsters on my screen, then join, then join, then join, etc. Was awesome and felt like a completely different game.”

The scenes in Tokyo and major cities across Japan have really shown just how popular Capcom’s monster-slaying franchise is overseas. So, if you’re lucky enough to visit Japan, then be sure to squeeze in a few multiplayer sessions during your trip.