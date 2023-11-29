Monster Hunter Now player wins Rathalos Rarity 2 material lottery

A Monster Hunter Now player has shared their incredible luck after they managed to secure multiple Rathalos Rarity 2 materials, stunning the game’s community.

Monster Hunter Now can be an incredibly grindy game, with Hunters needing to kill hundreds of wyverns in order to get the drops they need. Even if you do manage to secure that ultra-rare Gem or Plate, chances are, you’ll need a lot of them to max out your favorite weapon.

However, some of the most difficult monster parts to get in the game are Rarity 2 materials. Despite them being a common item, Hunters have often found that the drop rates are on the low side.

So, when one Hunter managed to pull back-to-back Rarity 2 Rathalos materials, the community was rightfully stunned.

Monster Hunter Now player shows off “lucky” Rathalos Rarity 2 material drops

Rarity 2 materials in Monster Hunter Now can prove incredibly hard to get a hold of, especially monster tail drops. So, when esekesekuhuy posted a screenshot of them receiving five Rathalos Rathalos Tails on the Monster Hunter Now Reddit, it came as a shock to many of the game’s players.

After all, the community has been calling for Niantic to boost the drops for “nonexistent” Rarity 2 materials – with many finding these common materials rarely drop. With so many Rathalos Tails dropped, many commenters were keen to get the lucky Hunter to double their rewards.

“Yes, you should have [doubled]. Especially considering how hard it is to find Rathalos in maps for some reason,” commented one player. Other players were also keen to stress how doubling the rewards would save a lot of future grinding.

“Honestly yeah, I probably would have [doubled]. Saves a ton of time hunting for tails, specifically.” This is especially true when you consider how many Rathalos Tails are needed for high-tier upgrades.

Either way, it’s not every day you get drops like this and esekesekuhuy certainly won the Rathalos Tail lottery.