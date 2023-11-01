Monster Hunter Now player stuns community with one-shot Light Bowgun build

A Monster Hunter Now player has gone viral after they managed to kill a six star monster in just one deadly hit.

There’s no doubt that the Light Bowgun is one of the best weapons in Monster Hunter Now. Not only does it give Hunters the precision needed to effortlessly break monster parts, but it also keeps players out of harm’s way. The added safety and DPS make it a popular pick for many, particularly those who enjoy ranged combat.

While it may not take the crown from Bow as having the highest DPS in the game, the LBG is certainly a strong contender. Well, one LBG player has gone viral after they shared a clip of them one-shotting a six-star Legiana – demonstrating just how powerful this weapon can be.

Monster Hunter Now one-shot Light Bowgun build stuns players

A Japanese Monster Hunter Now player has posted a clip of them one-shotting a six star Legiana on X, receiving an outpour of attention from stunned players. During the clip, the Hunter can be seen initiating the fight, before instantly firing their Special Skill directly onto the monster’s head.

The shot did a whopping 14,457k damage, breaking Legiana’s head and killing the flying wyvern instantly. This led to a lightning-fast kill time of just three seconds, a feat that is not easy to achieve through regular hunting.

Explaining on their YouTube channel, Seiya noted how the build doesn’t have any Recoil Down and Reload Speed skills, which makes it rather useless if you can’t one-shot your target. So, if you wish to try out this build for yourself, it’s important to bear this in mind before you spend your precious resources.

You can find the full one-shot Light Bowgun build below:

Rathbuster (Grade 10)

Anja Helm (Grade 4)

Anja Mail (Grade 6)

Anja Vambraces (Grade 6)

Rathalos Coil (Grade 6)

Rath Heart Greaves (Grade 5)

There’s no doubt that this Monster Hunter Now one-shot Light Bowgun build is incredibly powerful and has us questioning who the real monsters are! As always, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.