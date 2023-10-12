Monster Hunter Now player shares Pink Rathian Paintball mishap: “I feel cheated”

A Monster Hunter Now player has shared their experience of how a paintballed Pink Rathian narrowly slipped through their grip, leading to an incredibly frustrating scenario.

The Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian event is live and players around the world are trekking out to find the game’s elusive dragon. In fact, the current Pink Rathian spawns have proven so rare that many Hunters have been struggling to find it. So, when one player discovered this cherry blossom-colored dragon, they were rightly very excited to hunt it.

Unfortunately, this joy would soon turn to disappointment after they were hit with an issue every Monster Hunter Now player fears.

Monster Hunter Now player left “cheated” by Pink Rathian hunt

“Paintballed a Pink Rathian. Robbed of the opportunity to hunt it,” said the frustrated player on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page. They explain how they spent a lot of time grinding so that they could add five levels to their Tobi-Kadachi Long Sword, which would help them take down the illusive Pink Rathian.

However, despite landing their Special Skill and the hunt going smoothly, the player revealed something every Monster Hunter Now player fears – the dreaded ‘Poor network connectivity message’.

Niantic/Capcom Pink Rathian remained elusive for one unfortunate player.

“Went to hunt my Pink Rathian. Landed my special. Got a ‘poor network connectivity, hunt will now end’ modal message. Monster is no longer available under paintballed monsters. Special is depleted. I’m at home and sat basically on top of my router. I feel massively cheated. How is that OK?”

Unlike monsters encountered in the overworld, wyverns that have been paintballed either by the regular Paintball or Palico Paintball can’t be hunted again if you disconnect or faint. This can obviously lead to some incredibly frustrating scenarios, especially when Paintballs can only be purchased via the in-game shop or very rarely given out as a free reward.

While losing a Paintballed monster is frustrating at the best of times, the fact that it was a Pink Rathian makes it even worse. While the Pink Rathian event will see the cherry blossom-colored dragon receive increased spawns this weekend, the Paintball issue is still an area many Hunters will resonate with.

