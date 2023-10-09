Monster Hunter Now player shares “once in a lifetime” Primescale material rewards

A Monster Hunter Now player has shared their incredible luck after they beat Rathalos and secured multiple rare rewards, which has stunned the game’s community.

Monster Hunter Now drop rates can be incredibly unforgiving. In fact, it’s not uncommon to hunt the same monster hundreds of times in order to get the drops you need. This is especially true when you’re after Primescales or Plates, which have a considerably lower drop rate.

However, these rare monster materials are needed to build the best weapons and armor sets in Monster Hunter Now. Getting access to rare monster materials is very much based on luck and the overall star rating of each monster.

Well, one lucky player has seemingly activated Ultra Lucky Cat and wowed the game’s community by pulling back-to-back Rathalos Primescales.

Monster Hunter Now player shows off insane Primescale drop

Monster Hunter Now Primescales can prove incredibly hard to get a hold of, with the Rarity 4 item often remaining rather elusive. So, when WhichWrangler1317 posted a screenshot of them receiving five Rathalos Primescales on the Monster Hunter Now Reddit, they caused quite a stir.

“Wear a seat belt don’t go near black cats don’t walk under ladders for the next few years. You just used up your luck,” commented one player. Others noted how they should rush to the nearest store and buy a lottery ticket, while one MH fan joked about their own in-game luck.

“Monster Hunter Now is starting to remind me of The Great Magnamalo Gem Drought Of 2021 or even worse The Great Rathalos Ruby Depression Of 2008.” Unfortunately, WhichWrangler1317 didn’t have the 10 Gems available to double their rewards, but either way, this is an incredibly lucky pull.

After all, it’s not every day that you get so many Primescales in a single drop, let alone five of them! For more Monster Hunter Now news and guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.