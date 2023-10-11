Monster Hunter Now player shares map trick that makes spotting monsters easier

A Monster Hunter Now player has discovered a handy map trick that allows Hunters to spot monsters more easily.

Just like Pokemon Go, Niantic’s latest mobile game, Monster Hunter Now tasks players with heading out into the real world to track down monsters. However, unlike the cute critters in PoGo, MH Now is home to a roster of toothy terrors. These range from deadly event creatures like the Pink Rathian to World’s humble Pukei-Pukei.

However, players will need to track down specific monsters if they wish to get their hands on the best Monster Hunter Now weapons and armor. This can require a lot of walking between different biomes, which can take a lot of time if you’re looking for one particular wyvern.

Well, one Monster Hunter player has discovered a game-changing map trick that makes spotting the game’s monsters even easier.

Monster Hunter Now map trick makes spotting monsters easier

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, Davazo206 showed how players can use their Monster Hunter Now map in landscape mode. This greatly increases your visibility, allowing you to see more on your screen without having to constantly adjust your map orientation.

Not only does it enable hunters to clearly see the monsters in each biome, but you may also locate wyverns that you might have otherwise missed. As you can imagine, this is very helpful when you’re trying to hunt for monsters like Pink Rathain and Jyuratodus.

So, if you wish to use your Monster Hunter Now map in landscape mode, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Close Monster Hunter Now. Turn your mobile’s screen orientation lock off. Open the game while holding your phone in landscape mode.

If that doesn’t work, some players have reported that booting up the game in split screen mode works, while others found success using the Rotation Orientation Manager app. So, if you want to make your map more readable, then be sure to give this trick a go.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

