Monster Hunter Now player creates genius raid concept to improve end-game

A Monster Hunter Now player has shared a raid concept that could provide players with a new challenge and rewards.

Monster Hunter Now currently enables players to team up with one another in order to take down the game’s fearsome roster. While team play has always been a big part of the Monster Hunter franchise, there may be times when you wish to flex your skills with your chosen weapon.

After all, the series’ Arena Quests have historically enabled players to show off their quickest kill times and gun for those highly-coveted S-ranks. Well, one Monster Hunter Now player has come up with a genius idea that would see a similar concept added to Niantic’s latest mobile game.

Monster Hunter Now raid concept wows players

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, one player highlighted their concept for a raid-style arena. It’s here where players will need to kill the target in the quickest time in order to secure a top-three placement on the leaderboard.

“The main general idea of arenas is to provide a designated raid-style activity,” said DudeWithName. “Now you can do arenas solo, and you would be rewarded 2X the amount, but it will be extremely difficult to do so.”

They then explained how solo hunters would also be put on a leaderboard against each other, with the top three being highlighted on the Arena’s icon. Just like Pokemon Go gyms, the winners of the arena challenge would receive rewards after a certain amount of time has passed.

One commenter chimed in and highlighted how the Monster Hunter Now raid concept could function similarly to Arena Quests. “Ideally it would function like Arena Quests in the main series, with each weapon being given armor skills to compensate for their DPS disparities but the time limits being equal.”

Whether Niantic will add raid-style content to Monster Hunter Now remains to be seen, but it’s certainly an interesting concept and one that could improve end-game content.