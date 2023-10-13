Monster Hunter Now patch notes (October 13): Paintball changes, spawn adjustments, more

Monster Hunter Now October 13 patch notes have finally been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and adjustments.

The Monster Hunter Now October 13 patch is here, which means Hunters can look through all the latest fixes and adjustments. While many players are currently busy enjoying the Pink Rathian event, the latest patch aims to finally address some of the game’s major issues.

This time players can expect a change to Monster Hunter Now’s Paintball system, which aims to make hunting marked monsters less frustrating. There are also adjustments to monster spawn rates and the usual bugfixes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the latest developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic/Capcom

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now October 13 update and subsequent server information. We have included all the changes below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Marked Monster Retry: When hunting a monster marked with a paintball, you can now retry the hunt a certain number of times even if you fail.

When hunting a monster marked with a paintball, you can now retry the hunt a certain number of times even if you fail. Star Rate: The spawn rates of Large monsters from Main Story chapter 10 through 13 and in the 2nd playthrough has been adjusted. star rate has been adjusted, but the rates for types of Large monsters remain unchanged.)

The spawn rates of Large monsters from Main Story chapter 10 through 13 and in the 2nd playthrough has been adjusted. star rate has been adjusted, but the rates for types of Large monsters remain unchanged.) Push Notification Changes: The number of push notifications has been reduced. The push notification triggered when your Palico marks a monster has been removed.

Palico Marking Feature Improvements

No more automatic marking while you’re actively using the app.

Faster Marking Intervals.

Referral code gifts: To receive the gifts, the invited hunters need to reach Hunter Rank 11 instead of Hunter Rank 6.

Fixed Issues

Barroth not appearing in the Swamp habitat.

So, there you have it, that’s all the patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now October 13 update. For all the latest news and guides be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now codes | Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC? | Monster Hunter Now gathering respawn times