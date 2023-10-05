Monster Hunter Now leak reveals new healing item is in development

A Monster Hunter Now leak has revealed that Niantic could be adding a new health boost item to address the current Potion healing complaints.

The Monster Hunter Now Potion healing system can often be incredibly punishing. In fact, a few hits from an opponent can put an end to any Hunter’s progress. After all, players are currently limited to 10 potions and once they’re out, you’ll either need to patiently wait for your health to regen, purchase more, or wait a day for them to reset.

However, following Niantic’s response to the community’s Potion complaints, it now looks as though the devs have a new healing item in the works. If the Monster Hunter Now 62.0 datamine leak is true, then this is obviously incredibly exciting. So, here’s what we know about the game’s new health-based resource.

Monster Hunter Now leak reveals upcoming healing item

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, one player revealed some exciting content that will be coming to the game in the future. Aside from the Monster Hunter Now Halloween event leaks and upcoming weapon releases, one of the biggest reveals was that of a new healing item.

According to the datamine, Niantic will be adding the iconic Well-Done Steak item to Monster Hunter Now. The description reads as follows: “Eating a Well-Done Steak increases your maximum health for 30 minutes.”

Quite how much extra health Well-Done Steaks will grant remains to be seen, but if this leak is true, then players will be able to tank a few more hits before needing to use a Potion. We imagine it will operate on a similar level to the Health Boost skill, which adds additional HP to your health bar.

As always, this Monster Hunter Now leak should be taken with a grain of salt and could change before release. While you wait for further news, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

