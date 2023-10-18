Monster Hunter Now Halloween event: Exclusive armor, event times, quests, more

The Monster Hunter Now Halloween event will enable players to take part in special quests and unlock pumpkin-themed armor. So, here’s everything you need to know about the event times, requirements, and more.

Niantic has revealed details on the Monster Hunter Now Halloween event, which aims to bring plenty of spooky surprises to the mobile game. In fact, those who participate in the frightful festivities can unlock the event-exclusive equipment, Jack-o’-Head armor.

Adding to this is a special Halloween-themed Kulu-Ya-Ku, who will be holding pumpkin-like rocks. There are also changes to the map and exclusive Packs that include Special Carving Knives for sale.

So, to get you caught up on all the spooky goings on, here’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Halloween event.

Contents

Monster Hunter Now Halloween event times

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Halloween event is nearly here.

The Monster Hunter Now Halloween event takes place on October 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. (local time) until October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m (local time).

Monster Hunter Now Halloween event requirements

The Monster Hunter Now Halloween event will be available to all players who have reached HR11. So, be sure to do this if you wish to take part in the pumpkin hunt and take down the event-exclusive Kulu-Ya-Ku.

Monster Hunter Now Halloween event quests

The Halloween Pumpkin Hunt Quests will be distributed throughout the event’s duration. These quests will require Hunters to gather special items or slay certain large monsters to receive Pumpkin Tickets.

Pumpkin Tickets can then be used to forge and upgrade your Jack-o’-Head armor. Additionally, a Halloween Medal Acquisition Quest will be distributed on October 28, 2023, 9:00 a.m. (local time) to October 31, 2023, 11:59 p.m (local time).

Completing this quest will reward players with a Halloween Pumpkin Hunt Medal, so be sure to take part in order to add it to your collection.

Halloween Kulu-Ya-Ku appearance

Capcom Kulu-Ya-Ku will be receiving a Halloween-themed twist in the Monster Hunter Now event.

The pumpkin-wielding Kulu-Ya-Ku will receive increased spawns from October 28, 2023, 9:00 a.m. (local time) and Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:59 p.m. (local time). Taking down the Halloween variant will reward you with special Pumpkin Tickets, which can be used to forge the Jack-o’-Head Halloween armor.

Monster Hunter Now Jack-o’-Head Halloween armor skills

The Monster Hunter Now Jack-o’Head Halloween armor features the following skill:

Solidarity (Pumpkin Hunt)

Increases attack power the more of your fellow hunters have this skill activated. If active during the Halloween Pumpkin Hunt event, the effect is multiplied by 5. So, be sure to hunt in groups whenever you can to really raise your damage output.

Exclusive Halloween Packs

During the Halloween event, two time-limited Packs will be made available from the in-game shop and web store. Here’s what you can find in the Halloween Pack:

Potion x10

Paintball x2

Wander Droplet x2

Special Carving Knife x2

Here’s what you can find in the Web Store-exclusive Halloween Premium Pack:

Potion x30

Paintball x6

Wander Droplet x6

Special Carving Knife x3

So, there you have it, that’s everything announced in the Monster Hunter Now Halloween event. While you wait for the upcoming spooky festivities to begin, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

