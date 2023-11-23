Monster Hunter Now expert issues warning to players unlocking Dual Blades & Lance in December update

A Monster Hunter speedrunner has warned Monster Hunter Now players looking to unlock Lance and Dual Blades in the December update, calling Niantic to make “fundamental changes” to the game.

The Monster Hunter Now December update is right around the corner, and players will be able to finally hunt Zinogre and gain access to new gear. Headlining this new content drop is the addition of Dual Blades and Lance.

Both of these weapons will finally be available to unlock and use when the game’s next big update drops, giving players new ways to take down their foes.

Article continues after ad

This is obviously incredibly exciting for Hunters who enjoy the lightning-fast gameplay of Dual Blades and those who prefer the hyper-defensive approach of Lance. However, a Monster Hunter speedrunner has now issued a warning to those aiming to utilize these weapons in Monster Hunter Now.

Article continues after ad

Speedrunner warns players over Monster Hunter Now Dual Blades & Lance

Team Darkside are a group of hunters who are known for their incredible Monster Hunter speedruns. Not only does the team slay Capcom’s most furious beasts in record-breaking time, but they’re also known for their incredible dedication to finding out the best DPS strategies and armor sets.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In fact, the group has made various videos on Monster Hunter Now, often showing off their prowess and sharing their tips for the wider community. However, TDS Chris took to X and issued a warning for Monster Hunter Now players looking to use Dual Blades and Lance.

Niantic/Capcom Dual Blades and Lance will be added in the Monster Hunter Now December update.

“Monster Hunter Now is getting 2 new weapon types in December: lance and dual blades… Except you don’t even need new weapon types if switching to another weapon type. G8 takes ONE ENTIRE month of farming. This game needs fundamental changes its way too grindy.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Like many Monster Hunter fans, TDS Chris is no stranger to grinding for materials, but it’s clear the speedrunner is not a fan of how Niantic has handled the current drop rate system. Whether Niantic will make adjustments to the amount of time needed to upgrade weapons remains to be seen, but you may want to think twice before you go building the Dual Blades and Lance.