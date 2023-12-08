Monster Hunter Now double drops event: Release date & everything we know

Niantic has teamed up with The Game Awards for a special Monster Hunter Now event, giving players the chance to get some double drops. So, here’s everything you need to know – including the start date and requirements.

To celebrate Monster Hunter Now’s nomination for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards, Niantic has released a special in-game event. The limited-time event is only live for a few days and will enable Hunters to claim some double materials drops.

This is incredibly appealing to any Hunter who has struggled to claim the game’s Rarity 2 materials or those who wish to farm certain items more efficiently. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now double drop event.

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now double drop event has already begun!

The Monster Hunter Now Game Awards event is live from December 7, 2023, 4:30 p.m. PST until December 11, 2023, 12 a.m. PST.

Monster Hunter Now The Game Awards event details

During the Monster Hunter Now Game Awards event, all hunters will receive double the materials for slaying 1-2 star monsters. Additionally, new Hunters who download and play the app from now until January 8, 2024, 12 a.m. PST will receive five free Potions and 5000 Zenny, which can be claimed from the in-game shop.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now. As always, be sure to check out our Monster Now page for all the latest news and guides.

