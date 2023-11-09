Monster Hunter Now Diablos weekend event: Release date, requirements & more

The Monster Hunter Now Diablos weekend event is returning, so here’s exactly when you can hunt this horned monster and its deadly subspecies.

Niantic is kicking off Monster Hunter Now’s November event schedule with a roar, bringing with it more monstrous weekends to the game. One of the most eagerly anticipated events is that of the Diablos weekend, which will see both regular Diablos and Black Diablos receiving increased spawns.

The previous Diablos Invasion event didn’t go down well with the community, mainly due to the overall difficulty and requirements needed to beat it. However, this time Niantic is giving players the chance to face this deadly duo once again.

So, here’s exactly when you can expect to see both Diablos and Black Diablos return in Monster Hunter Now.

The Diablos weekend takes place on the following dates and times:

November 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 25, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 26, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Dibalos Special Quests can completed during the following dates and times:

November 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. until November 26, 2023, at 4:00 p.m (local time).

Black Diablos will also temporarily retreat after this event ends on November 26, so be sure to hunt as many as you during this time.

Monster Hunter Now Diablos weekend event requirements

Niantic/Capcom Both Diablos and Black Diablos will return in the upcoming event.

Diablos will be available to all players who have reached HR11. This means even Hunters who have yet to encounter Diablos in the game’s story, can do so without completing the campaign.

However, for Hunters who have completed Chapter 11 and unlocked Diablos hunts, Black Diablos will appear in low numbers in the Desert Habitat.

Monster Hunter Now Diablos weekend event details

Diablos and Black Diablos will receive increased spawns in Desert Habitats. Just like in the Legiana weekend, monsters in all Habitats will reappear in shorter intervals than usual. This means you’ll be able to consistently hunt more monsters with less downtime.

Diablos weakness in Monster Hunter Now

Knowing both regular Diablos and Black Diablos’ weaknesses will enable you to dish out as much damage as possible, which helps you effectively hunt these horned monsters.

Diablos is weak to the following elements:

Ice

Dragon

Paralysis

Black Diablos is weak to the following elements:

Ice

Paralysis

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Diablos weekend. While you wait for the event to start, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

