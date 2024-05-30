Monster Hunter Now Coral Pukei-Pukei returns in Season 1 Climax event: Release date, rewards, more

Niantic has announced the return of Coral Pukei-Pukei, Black Diablos, and Deviljho in the Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Climax event. Here’s exactly when you can fight them and what you can expect to see.

Coral Pukei-Pukei has been missing from Monster Hunter Now since March, but the new Season 1 Climax event will finally see its return. Farming this monster is a must for any Light Bowgun players, as its coil offers a significant buff to gunner sets.

The Coral Pukei-Pukei Coil provides Reload Speed and Recoil Down level one, enabling Light Bowgun players to build for elemental damage. This significantly buffs the Light Bowgun, while also giving LBG builds more flexibility.

Hunters who are also looking to build the meta Black Diablos Bow will also be able to do so when the deadly subspecies also return. So, to prepare you for the hunts ahead, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Season 1 Climax event.

Coral Pukei-Pukei and Black Diablos will return when the Monster Hunter Season 1 Climax event kicks off June 6th, 2024, at 9:00 am (local time) until June 11th, 2024, at 11:59 pm (local time).

Monster Hunter Now Coral Pukei-Pukei location

Niantic Coral Pueki-Pukei finally returns to Monster Hunter Now.

During the event, Coral Pukei-Pukei will make a comeback in forest and swamp habitats and Black Diablos will appear more frequently in desert habitats. Regardless of how far along you are in the story, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku and Odogaron will also appear on the field.

Both Coral Pukei-Pukei, Black Diablos, and Deviljho will also appear more frequently at Hunt-a-thon points. So, there will be plenty of opportunities to farm the Coral Pukei-Pukei Coil and weapons to give your Light Bowgun a buff.

Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Climax event rewards

The Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Climax event features quests that can be completed to obtain Deviljho Saliva and a Wyvern Gem Shard. If that wasn’t enough, Hunters will also receive more Season Tier Points during the event duration.

If you’ve yet to complete the battle pass, then definitely use this time to get to rank 100 before the new BP rolls out. All Monster Hunter Now Season 1 Climax event rewards can be seen below:

Gatherable materials (Monster Bone+ and more)

Monster materials (Deviljho Saliva and more)

Zenny

Season Tier Points

It’s important to note that quests will be available from June 6th, 2024, at 9:00 am (local time) until June 11th, 2024, at 11:59 pm (local time). Be sure to complete the quests and receive your rewards between these times.

Be sure to check out our Coral Pukei-Pukei, Black Diablos, and Deviljho weakness guides to make your hunting as easy as possible.