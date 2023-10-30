The Monster Hunter Now community has given their thoughts on the Halloween event, with many labeling the Pumpkin exclusive armor as a “slog” to obtain.

While Niantic has been keen to improve upon recent Monster Hunter Now events, following the Diablos Invasion – many Hunters have called out the grind required to obtain the Jack-o’-Head Halloween armor.

The Monster Hunter Now Pumpkin helm is the first event-exclusive amor in the game. Not only does it give your hunter a spooky new look, but it also features a powerful attack boost when hunting with other players.

While it may not be one of the best Monster Hunter Now armor pieces, many players are currently trying to grind Pumpkin tickets and monster materials in order to upgrade it. However, the community believes the current requirements make the Halloween event a “slog” to complete.

Monster Hunter Now community slam Halloween event “slog”

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, one player asked how other players were finding the Halloween event drops. This question was met with a large number of replies, with many calling out Niantic for the sheer amount of grinding required to level up the Jack-o’-Head Halloween helm.

“Honestly if that last like… [40 Kulu-Ya-Ku’s] didn’t exist it would have been perfect,” replied one player. It’s not like the hat is that great, especially for 90+% of the playerbase, so why make it such an absolute slog to get? It’ll probably take me 2-3 hours a day in very cold (and possibly later on snowy) weather to get enough for a subpar piece of gear. What’s the point?”

Other Hunters were also keen to emphasize how tricky killing so many monsters is, especially during seasons when the weather is temperamental. “This isn’t a structure we want to be the status quo in case an event piece of gear is actually good,” said one player.

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now’s Jack-o’Head Halloween armor requires a lot of Pumpkin Tickets.

“We should be encouraging them to rethink this heavy grind + time-limited FOMO event structure sooner than later. Especially with winter coming which is going to limit a lot of people’s playtime heavily. Events like this flat out won’t work for anywhere with snow.”

Another Hunter was keen to loop back to one of the main QoL features many in the community want, which is the addition of layered armor. “This is why they should add layered gear. I love the way it looks but it’s gonna be hard to level it up that much and I have much better helmets with better stats.”

Making armor layered would certainly alleviate the issues of certain sets not working for specific builds. It would also make the grind a little more manageable, particularly for those who aren’t interested in the armor skills.

Either way, if you wish to get your hands on the Monster Hunter Now Jack-o’-Head Halloween helm, you only have until October 31 to add it to your collection.