Monster Hunter Now community calls for Niantic to add core feature from World & Rise

Monster Hunter Now players are calling for Niantic to add a weapon dismantle feature to help with material grinding.

Monster Hunter Now material farming can take a long time, especially when you need a lot of rare items. In fact, it’s not uncommon for Hunters to kill hundreds of monsters to get their hands on Wyvern Gems and Plates.

While Niantic has responded to complaints surrounding material drops, the game’s community wants a mainline feature to make a return. The ability to rollback equipment was present in both Monster Hunter World and Rise.

Article continues after ad

Not only is this feature handy for those who want to refund monster materials spent to forge a weapon, but it also enables Hunters to try out different equipment.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now players call for equipment rollback feature

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, one player called for Niantic to add a dismantle mechanic to the game. “After investing so much into hammers, only to realize I like playing bows more I feel like I set myself back so much.”

“I’d love to be able to dismantle them so I could spec it into something else and not feel like all that time was wasted.” Others agreed with OP and believe Monster Hunter Now is currently too punishing when it comes to investing into the game’s weapons.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now doesn’t currently feature the ability to roll back equipment.

“This game currently is so stingy with certain parts that it’s very punishing to invest in the wrong piece,” replied one Hunter. “Unlike mainline where you can just grind a few hours to get back what you spent. There are too many factors when acquiring a specific piece, and the horrid drop rate is just the cherry on top.”

Article continues after ad

Other players also noted how they have accidentally forged weapons and equipment by misclicking, which instantly puts their progress back.

Article continues after ad

“This would be nice at least for base, un-upgraded weapons so you could test them. That and because I personally fat-fingered and accidentally crafted at least 2-3 weapons I didn’t mean to and I don’t want them in my inventory anymore.”

Whether Niantic decides to add a weapon dismantle or equipment rollback system remains to be seen, but it’s clear it would certainly be a welcome feature.