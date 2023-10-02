How many chapters are there in Monster Hunter Now?

Wondering how many chapters there are in Monster Hunter Now? Well, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Monster Hunter Now is the latest mobile game from Niantic, the developers behind Pokemon Go. While the game has only been out for a few weeks, it’s already become one of the most popular mobile games of 2023, securing a whopping five million downloads during the first week.

So far, Hunters around the world have been teaming up to take down the game’s fearsome roster. However, many players will be wondering how long the game’s story is and when you can expect to finish it.

So, here’s exactly how many chapters there are in Monster Hunter Now and whether the game will be adding any more in the future.

Monster Hunter Now how many chapters are there?

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now chapters vary in difficulty.

There are a total of 13 chapters in Monster Hunter Now. While this might not sound like a lot, players can replay them from the beginning, with each subsequent playthrough increasing the game’s difficulty.

In fact, each playthrough is incredibly important, especially for Hunters who are looking to get the best weapons and armor sets in the game. This is because the monster star rating increases after every successful story completion, which in turn, unlocks new monster materials.

Niantic will also be adding additional chapters when new updates launch, so we can expect new chapters that are tailored around upcoming monsters like Zinogre. For now, though, that’s all the information we have on how many chapters there are in Monster Hunter Now.

